Housing event | THE DAILY HERALD

Excellence Consultancy and Windward Islands Bank (WIB) will be hosting an exhibit on mortgages, home insurances and the purchasing of houses or land in St. Eustatius at Mazinga Gazebo Center, 8:30am to 3:30pm, Wednesday, March 31.
As the demand for home ownership is “grand on the island,” Excellence Consultancy’s chief executive officer Minerva Hook-Van Putten and WIB branch manager in Statia Sharon Heemstadt-Hassell said they are looking forward to a great turnout.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/housing-event
And at the social housing supervisory board there’s fire.
For those who do not know. Excellence Consultancy is the preferred supplier of almost all external hired personnel for the government. Many interim managers who are independent in the Netherlands can not operate in Statia because of the stringent business rules. These rules seems to be copied from the time of Napoleon, when a good part of present-day burocracy in the Netherlands was formed. Unhappily, Statia has rules that are no longer valid in the Netherlands for many decades.
Anyway, this EC company is a go-between between dutch commercial businesses and the Statia government. Knops does not know, but he pays for this, thinking real Statian people are hired. And everybody could know that the tariffs are added every step a little bit. Another way of double bookkeeping…
An event for the rich and the elite of the island. Yes, many want their own home, but for many, a good roof without holes isn’t payable. Tens of percents of our population has one daily priority: how to pay for the necessary food. Many children go to bed without a proper meal.
Social housing is not a priority on the island. The power is in the hands of the white dutch and their helpers. This elite group do have their mansions with swimming pools. For them this meeting is not arranged.
It is for, what Leslie called ‘the buffer group’, the helpers and those who take all the profit of government actions.
The mayority of our people is not present in this picture.