Housing event | THE DAILY HERALD

Excellence Consultancy and Windward Islands Bank (WIB) will be hosting an exhibit on mortgages, home insurances and the purchasing of houses or land in St. Eustatius at Mazinga Gazebo Center, 8:30am to 3:30pm, Wednesday, March 31.

As the demand for home ownership is “grand on the island,” Excellence Consultancy’s chief executive officer Minerva Hook-Van Putten and WIB branch manager in Statia Sharon Heemstadt-Hassell said they are looking forward to a great turnout.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/housing-event