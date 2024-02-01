Housing Foundation now installing solar panels on renovated homes | THE DAILY HERALD

Staff of contractor Picobello installing solar panels on a renovated home.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman on Wednesday flipped the switch on the solar panels on the home of Vanessa Barnes, the first person living in the renovated social homes to be connected to greener energy.

“During the day, the social homes will be fully operating on solar energy, which will result in a direct saving for the tenants on their electricity bill,” said Merkman, whose portfolio includes social housing. “The installation of solar panels on the first home in the community marks the beginning of an ambitious plan that aims to bring down the prices of electricity through innovative and sustainable means.”

In addition to Merkman and Barnes, present for Wednesday’s small ceremony were Statia Housing Foundation (SHF) Director Jacquil Pandt and staff of contractor Picobello.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/housing-foundation-now-installing-solar-panels-on-renovated-homes