NPOwer opens online registration ‘Connect and Inspire’ conference | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Registration for NPOwer’s 2023 “Connect and Inspire” conference is officially open via its interactive online platform https://npower2023conference.sched.com/. Non-profit Organisations (NPOs) as well as persons who aim to strengthen their skillsets as it relates to the effective functioning of NPOs are now able to sign up.

As of today, Wednesday, February 1, participants can explore the programme and sign up for either one, two or three days of keynotes, presentations and workshops. The educational programme that NPOwer designed based on the well-established needs of the NPO sector is supported by more than 35 presenters, Foresee Foundation Founder/Director and NPOwer conference team member Jose Sommers informed.

“NPOwer’s 2023 capacity building conference from February 23 to 25 will serve to keep delegates engaged with interactive, thought-provoking and specially crafted workshops and learning experiences,” Sommers said. “The three-day conference will serve all who are interested in the work done by the non-profit sector offering them a very diverse programme catering to all needs including the private and public sector.”

The first day, Thursday, February 23, is scheduled for regional non-profits with the aim of meeting each other in St. Maarten and sharing good practises learning from each other. An eye-opening multifaceted stakeholder symposium will be held on Friday, February 24, connecting public, private and the NPO sector to go in-depth on topics such as creating social cohesion within our small island state, shared economies, stakeholder engagement and the role of volunteerism and social corporate responsibility plays in building resilient communities by collaborating, communicating and thinking jointly more creatively and critically.

Sommers explained that the last day, Saturday, February 25, is of particular interest as interested participants can select from over 30 workshops with five rounds of six parallel workshops “pertinent to building yourself and your organisation, allowing for lots of choices in choosing workshops based on needs and interests. Topics vary from governance to grant writing, grant opportunities, tech-based skills to interest-based topics such as social-emotional well-being, nature, culture, youth and environment, to just name a few.”

This conference is free for two representatives from St. Maarten organisations registered on NPOwersxm.com. Persons or organisations not directly affiliated with NPOwer are asked to contribute US $50 per person per day or register as of today to become an NPOwer member, saving registration fees.

Regional participants, non-NPO-related persons/organisations and any other NPOwer-affiliated organisation with more than two persons will pay the small US $50 per day fee to cover the costs of the conference.

NPOwer is more than excited to invite organisations in Saint Martin (French side), Saba, St. Eustatius, Anguilla and St. Barths to join, connect and become part of a regional network sharing ideas and learning from each other. Participants will take from each other innovative ideas, best practices, techniques for navigating challenges and the fact that there are still a lot of good passionate people doing interesting things for the betterment of their community and will potentially make a world of difference for many.

NPOwer is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1.1 in the shared offices of Resources for Community Resilience R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. For more information go to contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com or tel. +1 721 581 5050. More information on the content of the programme, workshops and other offers can also be followed on NPOwer’s Facebook page @NPOwersxm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/npower-opens-online-registration-connect-and-inspire-conference