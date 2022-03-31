Huge surprise | THE DAILY HERALD

This large Nile crocodile was found on someone’s property in the eastern part of Curaçao early Wednesday morning.

Animal aficionado Stanley Ignacio and its caretaker were able to safely catch the potentially dangerous reptile and load it onto a pickup truck. The crocodile measuring some three metres long is kept along with another one in a lagoon at the nearby Ostrich Farm but had escaped its enclosure without being noticed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/huge-surprise