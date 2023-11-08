Huge turnout for Children’s Unity Parade in Marigot | THE DAILY HERALD

Children from Marie-Amélie Leydet School pose in their costumes before the start of the parade. (Robert Luckock photos)

MARIGOT–All the colours of the Unity Flag were represented in the costumes of hundreds of children who took part in the Unity Parade during an overcast and humid Wednesday morning, as the procession slowly made its way to the Collectivité from the starting point at Louis Vanterpool Stadium.

Activities are continuing this week for the first anniversary celebration of the official adoption of the Unity Flag as a cultural symbol for both sides of the island expressing identity and unity.

More than 500 mostly kindergarten and primary school pupils from the after-school activity (Periscolaire) sections of 14 schools and 100 parents and teachers took part in the parade. Organising children into sections for a parade is usually a challenge and this was no exception. Buses had ferried the children from the districts to the stadium and the start finally got underway at 10:00am.

The procession marched along Rue de Hollande, turned into Rue de la République and then left into Rue de la Liberté, before arriving at the large car park opposite the Bord de Mer annex, where a large tent and stage had been set up for the concert, a mixture of songs, dance and poetry.

Opening remarks were given by Third Vice President Dominique Louisy. Emcee for the concert was Dutty Sham.

Marie Amélie Leydet School pupil Elaine sang “Oh Sweet St. Martin Land”, followed by a presentation of the “Origin of Flags” by Omer Arrondell School pupils. The Elie Gibs School public library (Bibliotheque Centre Documentation (BCD)) presented seven questions for the audience. There was a dance and a song “Just the way you are” sung by Jessica Sabas from Clair St. Maximin School.

Games were organised by Dutty Sham and Roselyse Foucan. The Marie Amélie Leydet BCD gave a rendition of “St. Martin is my home” and read out a poem. The Elie Gibs BCD presented a performance of “St. Martin Rumba”. The Marie Antoinette School BCD sang “St. Martin si Jolie” (St. Martin so Beautiful) and presented a “Salute to Our Flag”.

The after-school section of Hervé Williams School prepared a dance and the BCD sang “I love St. Martin”. Singer Kenyo Baly sang a song that he had written especially for the children.

Finally, the concert ended with a modelling show of costumes.

