Hugs, smiles, excitement, tears as school year opens | THE DAILY HERALD

These St. Dominic Primary pupils were all set for the first day of school.

PHILIPSBURG–Students embracing each other; exchanges of smiles, high fives; a lot of conversations; sparse teary eyes and the customary bumper-to-bumper traffic were scenes at schools and in school zones on Monday as hundreds of students and teachers returned the classroom for the start of another academic year.



“I am excited to be back to see my friends and to learn,” said one student.

The general feedback was that the first day was generally uneventful and smooth. Most schools held opening assemblies where students were addressed by school officials. School rules were outlined and students were encouraged to stay the course and focus on their goals.

While most public and government subsidised schools reopened as per norm on Monday, some have deferred their opening and some will have staggered opening, such as the St. Maarten Academy’s academic and Preparatory Vocational Education (PSVE) sections. The two schools will be reopening at different times, with the academic section starting instruction on August 15 and PSVE, on August 22.

At the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr School, whose pupils had been temporarily placed at other locations as the school is to undergo repairs, the entry level class will start as of this Wednesday as preparations are still being done to get classes ready for the first-time pupils.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hugs-smiles-excitement-tears-as-school-year-opens