Hulda B. Richardson Road closed off on Tuesday night until morning | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has announced a late-hour notice of a partial road closure on Hulda B. Richardson Road to facilitate asphalt resurfacing works.

The closure will take place tonight, Tuesday, starting at 8:00.

The partial closure will affect the section of the road between the Hulda B. Richardson Road and Middle Region Road intersection and the Sucker Garden Road and Arch Road intersection.

The closure will last until 5:00am on Wednesday, January 22. The decision to implement the night-time closure is to ensure the safety of both workers and road users while also allowing for the efficient completion of resurfacing.

During the closure, traffic will be rerouted via Middle Region and Arch Road. Drivers from the Oyster Pond area will need to use Dutch Quarter or Middle Region Road to access Philipsburg. Destination traffic will be allowed to pass, but heavy equipment will be restricted from the area.

Once the milling process is complete, the road will remain accessible during daylight hours, allowing vehicles to travel on the milled section until the new asphalt is installed.

This resurfacing project involves milling the section from the Hulda B. Richardson Road and Middle Region Road intersection to the Sucker Garden Road and Arch Road intersection, followed by the application of new asphalt to improve road conditions.

