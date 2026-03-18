Hundreds attend first “Chococarib” Festival at Anse Marcel Beach Resort | THE DAILY HERALD

Master Pâtissier-Chocolatier from Saint Martin, Sébastien Quilleré (left), working during his masterclass as Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier-Conseiller, Bruno Pastorelli (right), looks on. (Robert Luckock photo

ANSE MARCEL–The first edition of “Chococarib” ( Ti Salon du Chocolate & de la Pétisserie) concluded on Monday with the last four masterclasses at Anse Marcel Beach Resort, with organiser Association of Chefs and Restaurateurs of Saint Martin (ACRSXM), declaring the festival a runaway success, describing it as a perfect complement to the Saint Martin Gastronomy Festival.

Visitors enjoyed sampling the chocolate creations after each masterclass. (Robert Luckock photo)

Over three days and free entry, the first edition welcomed renowned speakers and experts, including Serge Granger, Meilleur Ouvrier de France Chocolatier and internationally recognised expert, Bruno Pastorelli, Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier-Conseiller, renowned for his precision and technical expertise, and Sébastien Quilleré, Master Pâtissier-Chocolatier from Saint Martin, one of the leading figures in Pâtisserie in Saint Martin.

Naomi Martino, Master Chocolatier from Guadeloupe, specialist in “bean-to-bar” chocolate, Anne Fortin, founder of Evasion Cacao, expert and explorer of cocoa plantations, Pascal Nourtier, nutritionist and dietician, Isabelle Kier, psychologist specialising in the link between emotions, pleasure and food, completed the line-up of experts and artisans.

Masterclasses were conducted in collaboration with students from the Daniella Jeffry vocational school in Saint Martin, illustrating ACRSXM's commitment to knowledge transfer and training.

The public was able to discover: masterclasses on chocolate, pastry and rum & chocolate pairings, conferences on the history of cocoa, tasting and well-being, tastings, including hot chocolate and brioche prepared by vocational school students on Saturday and Sunday, a chocolate and flavours market, bringing together chocolatiers, pastry chefs and local producers, a stand dedicated to health, nutrition and dietetics.

Sébastien Quilleré was the only Master Pâtissier-Chocolatier with his own Pâtisserie business under his own name operating in Saint Martin. He hails from Brittany in France, and has previously worked as a pastry chef at Ocean 82 in Grand Case, in San Francisco and at La Sucrière, in St. Maarten.

“I opened my business here two years ago at the Leader Price location between Orient Bay and Hope Estate. I love Saint Martin. I have been living here for 10 years now.”

Communication Director for the festival, Cynthia Romano, said she was amazed at how many visitors attended each day, given that Anse Marcel is a long way to drive. She expressed some regret that the first edition did not have simultaneous English translations of the masterclasses, but said this would most likely be incorporated at next year’s event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hundreds-attend-first-chococarib-festival-at-anse-marcel-beach-resort