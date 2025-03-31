Hundreds attend funeral of 2nd scooter accident victim | THE DAILY HERALD

Elmar Redan’s casket leaving the Roman Catholic Church.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Hundreds attended the funeral of Elmar Redan (23) last Wednesday at the St. Eustatius Roman Catholic Church.

Family, friends, officials and other community members paid their last respects to a young man who died in a tragic scooter accident on March 17.

Redan’s casket was escorted to the church by a crowd of motorcycles and a large big rig truck. The funeral featured tributes, speeches, hymns and performances.

Marcella Gibbs conducted the eulogy.

She said that, ever since Redan was very young, he was always a loving person, always willing to help when needed.

“We will miss your smile, your helpfulness, your love, but even though you are gone, we will never forget you. We will keep you in our hearts forever until we meet again. Until then, so long, this is not goodbye, for we will meet again,” Gibbs said.

She also told funny anecdotes about Redan’s playfulness.

Gibbs said Redan was his grandmother’s right hand.

“He would be there for her whenever she needed a hand; whether it be shopping, working at the home and other instances,” she said.

The Redan family extended their deepest gratitude to the public for the massive turnout to the funeral, and to those who helped to prepare the funeral.

“Each and every one of you who stood with us during this difficult time of loss. Your love, your prayers, and your unwavering support have been a source of strength and comfort,” the family spokesperson said. “To the over 600 people who showed up, whether in person, and the 500+ who viewed it live on both Facebook and YouTube, we are truly overwhelmed by your love and support. Your presence, messages, calls, and gestures of sympathy have meant more to us than words can express.”

