Hundreds have fun at DADA’s 1,000 Gifts Giveaway event | THE DAILY HERALD

The Fire Department spraying water on attendees at the end of the event.

CAY HILL–Hundreds of families enjoyed a day of fun at the Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy (DADA)’s eighth annual “DADA's Christmas Helping Angels 1,000 Gifts Giveaway” event held on Saturday, December 14.

The Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School in Cay Hill, where the event was held, was transformed into a Christmas Village for the event.

Each child in attendance received an age-appropriate gift. Santa and his helpers were also on the scene giving additional gifts.

The day was filled with activities, including local dancers, singing and entertainment. There were also bouncing castles and other games for the children. Parents had an opportunity to participate in raffles throughout the day. Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy also gave away a gift for the child with the best costume on that day.

The Fire Department offered rides to children and the event wrapped up with the department lightly spraying playful attendees with water.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hundreds-have-fun-at-dada-s-1-000-gifts-giveaway-event