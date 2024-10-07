Hundreds of marijuana plants seized from Dutch Quarter lot | THE DAILY HERALD

Police confiscated more than 500 marijuana plants on Saturday.

DUTCH QUARTER–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM officers found a hot spot for illegal pot-farming in a residential area. Police confiscated more than 500 marijuana plants of different sizes on Saturday.

The plants were cultivated on a property located on Gibbs Drive in Dutch Quarter. Police received information from persons who had witnessed the illegal pot farm.

Acting on information from several sources, officers initiated an investigation and proceeded to the location in question. On arrival, they encountered a substantial number of marijuana plants being cultivated on the lot. The suspect believed to be involved was not present at the time of the search.

KPSM reminds the public that the laws regarding the cultivation, distribution and sale of illegal substances, including marijuana, are strict and clear. “Our officers are committed to upholding these laws and ensuring the safety of the community,” KPSM management said.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hundreds-of-marijuana-plants-seized-from-dutch-quarter-lot