Hundreds rally to end violence among youth, stop school fights | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. PETERS–A call from the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM to support a “March Against Youth Violence” in the St. Peters and South Reward areas on Friday garnered strong backing from the educational sector and political leaders, including Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis. Together, they urged the community to think twice before resorting to violence.

Hundreds of students from various schools in the area participated in the march, welcomed by a significant presence of community leaders. The event began with a collective prayer aimed at fostering gratitude and peace among those present. Police Inspector Felix Richards then introduced the day’s slogan: “Forget the beef. Live in peace.”

Addressing the youth from a float equipped with a sound system, Member of Parliament Omar Ottley shared an inspiring message. “I am a living example of what you can achieve when you channel your heart, mind, and soul into positivity,” said Ottley, who previously served as Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor (VSA) and acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

“I was once ridiculed, but today some of the very people I had conflicts with are now my colleagues. Your future is golden, and it’s in your hands. One bad mistake can cost you your life or lead to 20 years in prison. Either way, your life is lost. If no one tells you this in the morning or makes you feel appreciated, know that I love you. I love you and I appreciate you.”

Following the float, around 100 participants, mostly officials, marched through the streets, stopping at key locations such as St. Maarten Vocational Training School, St. Maarten Academy, Milton Peters College and St. Dominic High School, where students lined the streets to show their support. Chief of Police Carl John emphasised that this was more than just a march, it was a demonstration of commitment from the highest authorities to the well-being of the youth.

“Be an example to others,” Chief John encouraged the students, urging them to continue fostering positivity. On behalf of the entire KPSM management, John thanked his team for organising the march and extended special gratitude to all the authorities who came out in support of this important cause.

