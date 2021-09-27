…HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING SAM… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 20

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182021

1100 AM AST Mon Sep 27 2021

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…15.7N 52.1W

ABOUT 745 MI…1200 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…125 MPH…205 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…966 MB…28.53 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 52.0 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday. A turn to the north is expected on Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher gusts. Sam is a category 3hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next days, although Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through at least Thursday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 966 mb (28.53 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Sam will reach the Lesser Antilles today and impact these islands for the next several days. Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas mid-to-late week, and then spread to the United States east coast late this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Hagen/Pasch

