…HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO INVESTIGATE JOSEPHINE THIS AFTERNOON… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Josephine Advisory Number 12NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL1120201100 AM AST Fri Aug 14 2020 SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————–LOCATION…16.1N 54.7WABOUT 575 MI…920 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDSMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 54.7 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. After that time, Josephine is expected to encounter upper-level winds that will not be conducive for strengthening. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Josephine this afternoon. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) mainly to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-RAINFALL: Josephine is expected to cause storm-total rainfalls of 1 to 3 inches over portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Forecaster Beven

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hurricane-hunter-aircraft-scheduled-to-investigate-josephine-this-afternoon