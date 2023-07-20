Hyundai number one most stolen car, thieves often eye on rental cars | THE DAILY HERALD

Statistics provided by St. Maarten Police Force KPSM.





PHILIPSBURG–Statistics from St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on vehicle theft for the first half of 2023 show that Hyundai i10 clocks in as the number one most stolen car on St. Maarten. Car thieves are looking for two types of i10: the first generation i10 from 2008 and the Grand i10 that was launched in 2020.

Hyundai Tucson is also wanted by thieves. Owners of Hyundai cars run by far the greatest risk of their car being stolen, followed by those driving a Kia.

In the first six months of 2023 a total of 24 Hyundai cars were stolen and eight Kia cars. It concerns 4 Kia Picanto and 4 Kia Sportage.

“These statistics highlight the significance of vehicle security measures for owners of Hyundai and Kia models,” KPSM stated.

In addition to identifying the types of stolen vehicles, police analysis also reveals the peak times during which car thefts predominantly occur. “While vehicle theft can unfortunately happen at any time, our data indicates that the following time periods are of particular concern: Evening hours (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM): Substantial occurrence; Overnight (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM): Highest frequency and Early morning hours (6:00 AM – 10:00 AM): Elevated risk.”

KPSM urges vehicle owners to exercise caution and take extra measures to safeguard their cars during these identified periods. “By implementing security practices such as, using steering wheel locks, and installing car alarms, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of car theft,” police said.

Further analysis of the stolen vehicle statistics revealed a notable trend regarding the days of the week when car thefts occur. Of the 62 (2 attempts) cars stolen during the first half of 2023, a significant portion of 31 cars were stolen during the weekend and on Mondays. Specifically, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday account for the highest number of reported car theft incidents, police found.

Out of the total 62 (2 attempts) stolen cars, an alarming 21 vehicles were from rental car companies. This highlights the particular vulnerability of rental cars to theft and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between rental car companies and law enforcement agencies to enhance security measures and prevent such crimes, police concluded.

The detective department of KPSM would like to emphasize the importance of promptly reporting any stolen vehicles. “We urge all individuals who have had their vehicles stolen to please report the incident to the police as soon as possible. Timely reporting enables our investigators to initiate necessary actions and increases the chances of recovering stolen vehicles.”

Police added: “We understand that these statistics may cause concern among vehicle owners. Therefore, the St. Maarten Police Force strongly encourages all residents to proactively protect their vehicles and follow the basic preventive measures.”

By sharing these vehicle theft statistics for the first half of 2023, KPSM aims to raise awareness and empower vehicle owners with the knowledge necessary to prevent such crimes. “We urge all residents, especially rental car companies, to take the necessary precautions, adopt the recommended preventive measures, and promptly report any stolen vehicles to the police. By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone in St. Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hyundai-number-one-most-stolen-car-thieves-often-eye-on-rental-cars