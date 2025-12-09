‘I Love St. Maarten’ sign installed at Port in destination branding rollout | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (right) with STB and Port officials at the branded sign.

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group, working with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), has unveiled the first installation of the island’s new destination branding at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facility.

The brightly coloured “I Love St. Maarten” sign now stands in the Port’s welcome area, positioned to serve as a photo spot for the thousands of cruise passengers and visitors who pass through the facility each day. The design highlights modern, vibrant elements meant to reflect St. Maarten’s culture, heritage, and visitor experiences.

Officials said the Port’s role as the island’s primary entry point made it the logical place to begin the rollout. The branding initiative is part of a broader strategy by TEATT and STB to strengthen the island’s visual identity, improve visitor engagement, and encourage organic social media visibility.

“The port is the first impression for many of our visitors, and this installation beautifully captures the vibrant energy and warmth of St. Maarten,” said Port St. Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs. “Providing guests with a dedicated space to create memories through photos reinforces our identity and strengthens the emotional connection travellers have with the destination.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of TEATT and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau on this important project that celebrates who we are as a people and as a destination.”

“This new branding represents more than a sign, it represents our story, our pride, and the experience we want every guest to feel from the moment they arrive,” said TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten. “Through this collaboration with Port St. Maarten and the Tourism Bureau, we are elevating the visual identity of the island and enhancing our visitor experience. This is the first installation of many, as we continue rolling out similar branded points across the island. Our goal is to showcase the beauty, diversity, and culture of St. Maarten in ways that resonate with both visitors and our own community.”

The installation is part of the Ministry’s ongoing destination enhancement strategy aimed at supporting tourism development and creating recognisable landmarks across the island.

Additional locations for similar branded signs will be announced in the coming months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/i-love-st-maarten-sign-installed-at-port-in-destination-branding-rollout