“Icon of the Seas’” inaugural call celebrated with fireworks display | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is thrilled to announce a grand fireworks display to commemorate the inaugural call of Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI’s) remarkable new vessel, “Icon of the Seas”, on Tuesday, February 13.

Scheduled to grace the port at 6:30am and bid farewell at 7:00pm, “Icon of the Seas” promises an unforgettable experience for passengers and crew alike. As the vessel sets sail, the night sky will light up with a spectacular display, offering an iconic send-off to all aboard.

The partnership between RCI and PSG underscores the burgeoning cruise opportunities for the destination in 2024, with this inaugural visit marking just the beginning of an exciting year ahead.

A highlight of the day will be the traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by esteemed government officials, RCI executives, PSG representatives, and other distinguished guests, commemorating the momentous occasion.

Joining the festivities is the renowned “Celebrity Apex”, the second ship in the groundbreaking Edge series by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of RCI. Their presence adds to the excitement of the day, showcasing the continued commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences at sea.

Since its inception in 1969, RCI has been at the forefront of innovation in the cruise industry. With each new vessel, the company pushes the boundaries of architectural marvels, redefining the vacation experience with cutting-edge technology.

“Icon of the Seas” epitomises this spirit of innovation, offering an unparalleled array of firsts and next-level favourites for every type of traveller. With a capacity to accommodate 5,610 guests at double occupancy and 2,350 crew members, this iconic vessel stands as a testament to RCI’s dedication to reimagining the cruise experience.

Measuring 250,800 gross tons and stretching 1,198 feet in length, “Icon of the Seas” surpasses even the renowned Oasis class vessels, solidifying its position as the world's largest cruise ship.

Since its debut on January 27 out of Miami, the vessel has been delighting passengers with seven-night Caribbean vacations, promising adventure and luxury at every turn.

As “Icon of the Seas” makes its historic port call, it heralds a new era of cruising excellence, inviting travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys across the globe.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/icon-of-the-seas-inaugural-call-celebrated-with-fireworks-display