ICWI Names SUN Insurance Brokers 2025 Broker of the Year in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Some members of the Broker of the Year team accepting their award: From left: Devanand Singh, Lorraine Allen van den Berg, Samuel Morton, Paul Lalor, ICWI and Allenson Telford

PHILIPSBURG–The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) has named SUN Insurance Brokers its 2025 “Broker of the Year” during the company’s third annual Broker Awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 13, at La Perle Bleu in St. Maarten.

SUN Insurance Brokers earned the top award after achieving the highest combined weighted score across five key performance categories. The company also received awards for Highest Percentage Growth in the Motor Line, Lowest Motor Loss Ratio, and Largest Motor Producer.

The annual awards ceremony recognised the contributions of ICWI’s intermediary network throughout 2025 and highlighted performance across several operational categories.

Other award recipients included Oriental Insurance Brokers for Highest Percentage Growth in the Property Line; Henderson Insurance Brokers for Highest Retention Percentage and Quantum Insurance Brokers for Largest Property Producer.

ICWI President Paul Lalor opened the ceremony by thanking brokers for their role in serving clients and supporting the local insurance sector.

“With nearly 15 years of operations in the St. Maarten market, ICWI is proud to be a dedicated partner to this community and looks forward to many more years of serving the people of Saint Maarten,” Lalor said.

He also noted ICWI’s continued presence in the territory following the 2017 natural disaster and indicated that the company remains “honoured to be an integral part of the local insurance landscape.

The event concluded with remarks from ICWI General Manager Dwight Cunningham, who thanked the company’s business partners for their continued support and partnership.

“ICWI looks forward to propelling to new heights in the coming years, continuing to work side-by-side with each of our dedicated brokerage partners,” Cunningham said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/icwi-names-sun-insurance-brokers-2025-broker-of-the-year-in-st-maarten