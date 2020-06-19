Illegal parking will not be tolerated | THE DAILY HERALD

Vehicles parked illegally in Philipsburg.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced on Thursday that illegal parking will no longer be tolerated, especially in the Philipsburg area. Persons caught doing so will be fined, said police.

The police have observed a huge increase in illegal parking on Boardwalk Boulevard in Philipsburg over the past few days.

“We would like to, through this press release, warn the general public that if your vehicle is parked in a non-designated parking area, you will be ticketed with a hefty fine. This warning also applies to persons who park their vehicles on the sidewalk on Front Street.

“To avoid being ticketed, park in government-designated parking spaces. Illegal parking will no longer be tolerated,” said police in a press release on Thursday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/illegal-parking-will-not-be-tolerated