IMA, Sadhu Vaswani Mission to host empowerment discussion | THE DAILY HERALD

Didi Krishna Kumari.



BELAIR–The Sadhu Vaswani Mission, in collaboration with the Indian Merchants Association (IMA) will host “Empower Yourself,” a free public discourse in English, at the Belair Community Center on Monday, April 24, from 6:30pm to 8:15pm.



Leading the discourse will be Didi Krishna Kumari, who is visiting St. Maarten for the first time as head of the mission. This visit is part of an extensive tour to this part of the world with stops in St. Thomas, Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas, Texas.

The discourse will focus on realising the untapped, hidden potential of the spirit, how to unfold it, and truly empower oneself, the Sadhu Vaswani Centre St. Maarten Media team said in a press release on Tuesday. The St. Maarten community is encouraged by the mission to attend this inspiring discourse to understand how awakening the power of the spirit is what will help them sail smoothly through the challenges of life without becoming anxious or perturbed.

Prior to the discourse in English, a Satsang (prayer service) and Ruh-Rihaan (partially in the Sindhi language, will be held on Sunday, April 23, starting at 6:30pm. All event attendees on Saturday and/or Sunday are asked to be seated by 6:45pm latest. Kinnerji and Payal Seen from New York will share melodious music.

Didi Krishna Kumari is the current head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission. She began her spiritual journey at the tender age of three under the aegis of two of the most prominent Saints of India, Sadhu T. L. Vaswani and Revered Dada Vaswani. Kumari is now a mentor to multitudes, a light of hope to forlorn souls, an ocean of knowledge brimming with selfless love and care, a rock of strength in times of difficulty, a writer par excellence, and a much sought-after motivational speaker.

Kumari’s guide and mentor Vaswani, was a blend of many paradoxes: A man of science and religion, of pragmatism and timeless wisdom; truly, a man of head and heart. The way he seamlessly blended these traits made him unique and distinguished. A scientist, a visionary, a well-read scholar, and an educationist, Vaswani spearheaded the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, a non-sectarian social welfare institution located in Pune, India. He relentlessly spread his Master, Sadhu Vaswani’s message of love, compassion, simplicity, and service by his own living example.

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission operates 18 distinguished educational institutions across India and several multi-specialty medical institutions. Kumari also oversees a network of over 60 spiritual centers in different parts of India and other major world countries, as well as numerous social and humanitarian projects. The institutions are service-oriented, progressive, and proactive, leaving a deep impact on their respective communities.

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission believes that life must have a spiritual orientation and promotes the practice of kirtans (group chanting), prayer, meditation, and, above all, living for others.

The mission serves all sections of society irrespective of caste, creed, or community. Its service activities today encompass several areas that impact people’s lives – social, educational, medical, and spiritual.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ima-sadhu-vaswani-mission-to-host-empowerment-discussion