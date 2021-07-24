Immigration closed Monday afternoon | THE DAILY HERALD

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection hereby wishes to inform the public that Monday July 26, 2021 the Admissions office will be open from 8 am- 12 pm and closed the remainder of the day. We have rescheduled all afternoon appointments. We will resume normal operations on Tuesday with walk ins. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We thank you kindly for your understanding and cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/immigration-closed-monday-afternoon