Immigration Department fines eight for illegal entry to Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Immigration Department has prosecuted eight persons for illegal entry into Anguilla. Total fines amount to EC$42,500. The nationalities are three from Anguilla with total fines of $15,000; one from Dominica ($12,000); one from Colombia who received one month imprisonment; one from Dominican Republic ($5,000); one from St Martin ($5,000) and one from Venezuela ($5,000).

Court proceedings were conducted on 13 February 2026, 12 March 2026, and 13 April 2026, during which time all matters were successfully prosecuted before the Magistrate’s Court.

Following the Court’s rulings, the five non-nationals were removed from Anguilla in accordance with Removal Orders issued on behalf of the Immigration Department.

The Immigration Department note that these outcomes reflect the Department’s continued com-mitment to enforcing immigration laws and maintaining the integrity of Anguilla’s borders. They also are reminding members of the public that all entry into Anguilla must be made through an approved port of entry, and disembarking at any location without prior permission from immigration authorities is strictly prohibited.

Captains of vessels arriving after official port hours are required to ensure that all passengers and crew remain on board until Immigration and Customs clearance are conducted upon re-opening of the port.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/immigration-department-fines-eight-for-illegal-entry-to-anguilla