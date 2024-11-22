Immigration officer suspected   of involvement in bribery case | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Friday, the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM oversaw searches by detectives at two locations as part of a new bribery investigation. One government official was arrested in connection with the case.

The searches targeted the residence and workplace of an immigration officer suspected of involvement in corrupt activities.

Authorities have not disclosed further details but confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. The operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement to combat bribery and uphold integrity within public institutions.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/immigration-officer-suspected-of-involvement-in-bribery-case