Immigration to soon withdraw uncollected residence permits | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The immigration department will withdraw approved residence permits if they are not picked up after a period of two months, and will no longer reimburse application funds as of January 1, said Minister of Justice Anna Richardson on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the immigration department has seen an increase in the number of applications that are granted, but never picked up despite numerous calls and notifications that the permit is ready. As such, as of January 1, approved residence permits that have not been picked up after two months of notification will be recalled and denied. This in accordance with the Guidelines of the Ministerial Decree, which outline this as lack of interest in the application.

During the weekly press briefing, Richardson also reminded the general public that as of January 1, the immigration department will not reimburse funds for the processing of applications. The Immigration department has recently launched its online residence permit application process. According to Richardson, “this is a step in the right direction as the government seeks to have the majority of its processes and procedures done digitally.”

A link and video demonstrating how to apply for a residence permit online can be found on the government of Sint Maarten’s and the Ministry of Justice Facebook page, as well as the official website of the Ministry of Justice.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/immigration-to-soon-withdraw-uncollected-residence-permits