Impressive Anguilla Day Parade at Webster Park | THE DAILY HERALD

Uniformed organisations in the parade.

ANGUILLA–The 58th anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution was commemorated on Friday, May 30, at the Ronald Webster Park. The parade was led by officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) and included prison officers, cadets, Pathfinders, Guides, Girls Brigade and Boys Brigade members. The largest contingent were the Pathfinders, who put on an excellent drill display. The packed audience included present and past government members from St. Maarten as well as a large number of residents and visitors.

Governor Julia Crouch said that 1967 was a seminal moment in Anguilla’s history, when the people came together to take control and determine their future. “They were unified, courageous and determined,” she said. “They dared to dream of a better tomorrow, and they worked tirelessly to make those dreams reality. In doing so they left us a legacy we must now honour.”

She noted that this year’s theme, "Making Unity and Patriotism Our Priority", could not be more timely or more urgent. It is a call to each of us in Anguilla once again to come together and to play our part against the violence that threatens our nation. “Each one of us must play our part. We must be courageous, speak up when we know things are wrong, let go of grievances and encourage others to do the same [and – Ed.] reach out to all those that need our help and support. We are determined, with our brave police force, to bring those responsible to justice. So let us honour Anguilla by making unity and patriotism not just our theme for today, but our way of life for tomorrow and the days that follow,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition Ellis Lorenzo Webster reflected on how far the island has come in the past 58 years and that Anguilla Day is a day to reflect on that. He said the Revolution is a reminder of the sacrifices that were made and how our forebears risked everything. He spoke of the scourge of gun crime today and how the young people are looking to their elders for guidance, for purpose and patriotism and a sense of belonging. He stressed the need to fulfil the dream of our ancestors and face adversity as the revolutionaries did. There is a need to restore comfort and safety and fight for a better future, he said, and everyone must make sacrifices.

Premier Cora Richardson Hodge stressed the unity and strength of the revolutionaries who dreamed of a better future, and the need to unite today and reflect on what can be done to fulfil the dreams of our forefathers. She commended the display of Anguillian pride throughout the island and how people in each village have displayed the national colours of orange, turquoise and white, portrayed on lamp poles, walls, trees and homes.

She said that people must come together as crime and violence is an attack on the island’s dignity and when people come together, it is unstoppable. She expressed the need to reconnect with the youth of the island and offer them direction. The government is aiming for unity, trust and hope, she said. She congratulated those honoured and also thanked the past chief ministers and premiers for their service to Anguilla.

The Anguilla Badge of Honour and King’s Certificate was presented to Anne Edwards, Phyllis Fleming-Banks and Margaret Augustus, who were all recognised for their contributions to social development. The presentations were made by the governor, the premier and Miss Anguilla 2024-2025. Performances were made by the Male National Choir, Alexis Ryan and the Gumbs family. The Enhancement Project for Most Patriotic Village was won by Tackling Estate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/impressive-anguilla-day-parade-at-webster-park