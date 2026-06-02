Impressive parade for Anguilla Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Albena Lake Hodge School Steel band.

ANGUILLA–Led by the Royal Anguilla Police Force uniformed organisations, including the pathfinders, cadets, security officers, guides and cub scouts, marched to the lively music of the police community band. Webster Park was well decorated for Anguilla Day and people attending also showed the Anguilla colours of turquoise, orange and white in their dress. Attendance was high with Governor Julia Crouch, Premier Cora Richardson Hodge, Leader of the Opposition Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Speaker of the House Tara Carter, and most of the ministers of government in attendance. Strong representation from the public service and the general public was also notable.

Premier Cora Richardson Hodge speaking to the theme “Anguilla Day 59th: Empowered by Yesterday’s Legacy, Inspired by Tomorrow’s Promise,” recognised in her address the sacrifice, courage, resilience and unwavering love for Anguilla of the revolutionaries that shaped the island’s destiny. She stressed that it is important for the island to build on this legacy entrusted to the people.

She spoke of the work of her government in health care, education, agriculture, food security, and assistance with fuel increases. She said that future plans include work on the ports, the water system, renewable energy, community facilities for relaxation, and fisheries. She spoke particularly to the young men and women of the nation telling them that the future rests in their hands and what they do will shape the nation as the island needs their talent, vision and creativity. She urged them to choose hard work and respect as they lead the island with vision and compassion. She congratulated the awardees as she wished everyone a happy Anguilla Day.

Governor Julia Crouch spoke of the increased opportunities in Anguilla with the economy soaring. She appealed for people to consider working in public service and urged Anguillians living overseas to come home as there is a place for them here. She said that Anguilla is increasingly being recognised worldwide and is attracting developers. She spoke of the work ahead and the need to have the courage of the revolutionaries.

Leader of the Opposition Ellis Lorenzo Webster said that Anguillians have the benefit of the vision of the revolution heroes noting that their legacy is a foundation for today that must be built on. He said that the future requires leaders with integrity. He suggested that the youth have a voice and must be heard and encouraged to move forward and continue the work of the revolutionaries and improve and strengthen their legacy. He said that the island must continue to build the economy and preserve Anguilla.

The Kings Certificate and Badge of Honour were presented to four people for their contribution to social development. Receiving the awards from the Governor and Premier were Morleen Lewis-Brooks, Alexis Steadworth Ryan, Cheddie Richardson and Timothy Richardson.

The parade ended with a lively rendition by the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School steel band before the parade marched out to the police community band.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/impressive-parade-for-anguilla-day