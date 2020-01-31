In need of attention | THE DAILY HERALD

The state of Boardwalk Boulevard is deteriorating rapidly. Sand trekked onto the concrete promenade is no longer regularly swept away, nor is the large amount of sand dumped by heavy waves removed. The combination of these factors and vehicles constantly driving on what was supposed to be a vehicle-free zone has given the area an unkempt and messy atmosphere that is not very appealing for a tourist destination nor for residents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/in-need-of-attention