In the way | THE DAILY HERALD

Concerns have been expressed with the parking of these school buses on the road adjacent to the St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus.

The buses are obstructing traffic as well as pedestrians in that area. According to reports, mechanical works are also carried out on the same spot. Persons are asking why the owner of the buses is parking and servicing the buses at the location and are hoping that the owner removes the buses and parks them on private property instead.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/in-the-way