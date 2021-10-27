Inattentive car driver hits two scooter riders | THE DAILY HERALD

The driver of the auto paid no attention to oncoming traffic.

PHILIPSBURG–The driver of a grey Hyundai Tucson on Saturday night did not pay attention to oncoming traffic on Airport Road near Little Jerusalem. The car hit two scooter riders.

Both scooters were damaged during the collision.

Both scooter riders suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Their scooters were badly damaged.

The Traffic Department of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating the accident. Preliminary findings show the car driver turned onto the road from the shoulder and did not pay attention to oncoming traffic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inattentive-car-driver-hits-two-scooter-riders