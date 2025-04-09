Inaugural Dame Ruby Bute short story contest to be held | THE DAILY HERALD

ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs (left) with Rohith Mahtani of Klass Electronics.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs has announced the prize sponsors for the inaugural Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest.

The contest, named after iconic local painter, storyteller and writer Ruby Bute, aims to inspire young St. Maarteners to embrace a love of reading, storytelling and creative writing.

“Reading unlocks imaginations, builds vocabulary and improves the soft skills needed in any profession,” Gumbs said. “I have stressed its importance while in Parliament and, in fact, the idea for such a national competition began to develop in my head while still in Parliament. I’m happy to be able to see it come to fruition in my term as Minister of ECYS.”

While widely known for her vivid paintings, Bute also made her mark with an exceptional way with words, starting with the first One Woman Show on the island in 1983 and her first book of poetry, “Golden Voices of S’maatin”, which, in 1989, was also the first poetry book on the island to be published by a woman.

Gumbs, herself an avid reader, said her goal was finding “structural prize sponsors” that would enable the competition to “run unhindered for at least three years.”

This week, Gumbs signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with sponsors RBC Bank, Boolchand’s, Antek IT Solutions and Software, and Klass Electronics.

“These MOUs are more than just documents outlining prizes,” Gumbs said. “They’re a testament to these companies’ commitments to encouraging our young people to unleash their creativity, tell the stories they want to tell and amplify their voices beyond St. Maarten. I am thankful that they have shown their support in this meaningful way and look forward to this and future collaborations.”

As for the contest’s name, Gumbs said it has been her intention to name the event after the late cultural icon.

“I met with Dame Ruby’s immediate family earlier this year, to ask permission to name this initiative after her,” Gumbs said. “I believe that these steps are important to giving our icons their due, and I am grateful to the family for allowing me to honour her in this way. Instilling a love of art, in all its forms, and especially in our young people, is just one way that Dame Ruby’s legacy took root in St. Maarten. Having begun painting at a young age, she is the embodiment of the magic that is created when that love is nurtured and encouraged in youth.”

Gumbs said more information about the competition, such as rules, theme, and details about the prizes, will be disclosed after the 2025 Carnival.

She thanked the management of RBC Bank, Boolchand’s, Antek IT Solutions and Software, and Klass Electronics for signing on as sponsors, as well as colleagues in the Ministry’s Department of Youth and Division Education Innovation for their support in making the project a reality.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inaugural-dame-ruby-bute-short-story-contest-to-be-held