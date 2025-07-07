Incident-free ‘Buss di Chains’ event draws praise from police | THE DAILY HERALD

The event, which attracted a large crowd, proceeded smoothly and safely.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has commended the organisers and attendees of the popular “Buss di Chains”/Cooler Fete event held on Saturday, July 5, for a well-coordinated and largely incident-free gathering.

The event, which attracted a large crowd, proceeded smoothly and safely. KPSM praised the high level of cooperation between party goers, private security personnel and law enforcement officers, which contributed to the success and orderly conduct of the evening.

Police reported only one arrest during the event. A male suspect, identified by the initials I.A.C., was detained for possession of approximately 15 grams of marijuana. He was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, issued a fine in accordance with local drug enforcement policies, and later released.

KPSM encourages the public to continue attending events responsibly and reminds all residents and visitors to comply with the laws of St. Maarten to ensure public safety and a positive social environment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/incident-free-buss-di-chains-event-draws-praise-from-police