Incidents during Curaçao carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the “Gran Marcha” groups.



WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao police reported several incidents during Sunday’s “Gran Marcha” that forced them to act. Some of these were also recorded and placed on social media.

For the time being it has become apparent that most cases involved people who did not want to follow instructions, after which a few also physically resisted authorities.

As usual women were in the majority.

Various messages circulated in which threats were made against specific officers or against the entire force. Some also called on the inhabitants to resist the police before, during and after Tuesday’s farewell parade.

“Such incitement will not be tolerated,” announced the Prosecutor’s Office in response. They have asked detectives to investigate these messages and those who posted them. With sufficient suspicion, permission will be given immediately to arrest the culprits.

The prosecution again urged everyone, as with the Children’s-, Teener- and Banda’bou Parade, to behave as exemplary citizens and follow orders of the police. Authorities want people to enjoy the Carnival parades and are, therefore, there to ensure that everything runs smoothly and without incident.

As part of the action “Aktua robes, sinti’e un bes” (Act wrongly, feel it right away), the prosecution will take tough action against lawbreakers. Persons who think they want to ruin the ambiance for the vast majority of the population by not complying with the rules are therefore kindly but urgently requested to stay at home.

“Carnival is a party that binds the people in creativity, culture and solidarity. Let’s all say goodbye to this period in a festive way. ‘Felis Marcha di Despedida’.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/incidents-during-curacao-carnival