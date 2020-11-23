Income, Unemployment support deadline Dec. 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Finance on Monday urged persons to apply for income support for sole proprietors, vendor licence holders, bus and independent taxi and tour drivers and COVID-19 unemployment support.

Both programmes disburse NAf. 1,150 per month to approved individuals. To receive continued financial assistance, applicants must send in a support request monthly through the online portal.

Persons applying for income support for the first time will have to create an online account. To do this, applicants must complete the income support application form; upload a copy of a valid St. Maarten-issued identification card or Dutch passport (expired no longer than six months); a valid copy of a Chamber of Commerce and Industry registration (this is only required from sole proprietors; excerpt cannot be older than six months); a copy of a valid (or not expired longer than six months as of the date application) vending permit (of any kind); bus or taxi licence; and a copy of the 2019 income tax return, stamped by the Tax Inspectorate.

Persons who are applying for unemployment support for the first time will need to create an online account. To do this, applicants must complete the COVID-19 unemployment support application online form and upload a copy of a valid St Maarten-issued ID or Dutch passport (expired no longer than six months); a letter of termination or dismissal (on company letterhead with authorised signature and company stamp); and a copy of the applicant’s last pay slip (from a payroll system with the company’s name clearly visible).

Applicants with existing online accounts should log in to their portal and choose the month for which they wish to receive support. Applicants should receive a confirmation e-mail indicating that their request was successfully submitted.

All information and updates can be found on the official St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP) website

www.ssrp.sx.

Please note that the deadline for December will be Saturday, December 5.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/income-unemployment-support-deadline-dec-5