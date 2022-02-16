Increase in gas, diesel, Thurs., 2nd gas hike in 2 weeks, 3rd in a mth. | THE DAILY HERALD

A service station.

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will have to fork out more at the pumps for gas and diesel as of Thursday, February 17, when another increase for gas and diesel will go into effect.

This will be the second increase in gas in less than two weeks, and the third within a month. Effective 6:00am on February 17, the price of unleaded gasoline (ULG) will go up from NAf. 2.336 to NAf. 2.450 per litre, while the price of diesel (gasoil) will be increased from NAf. 1.828 to NAf. 2.027 per litre.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced the price increase on Wednesday afternoon. The price adjustment followed an upward trend in the prices for gasoline and diesel in the international market, the TEATT Ministry said.

The last increase was on February 5, when the price for gasoline went up from NAf. 2.298 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.336. At that time, the price of diesel fuel had remained unchanged at NAf. 1.828 per litre. An increase in fuel was announced about two weeks prior to the February 5th hike.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/increase-in-gas-diesel-thurs-2nd-gas-hike-in-2-weeks-3rd-in-a-mth