Increasing trend in fuel prices continues | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum price for unleaded gasoline has gone up from the former price of NAf. 1.879 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.947 per litre. The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) adapted the price for gasoline as of 6:00am Saturday, February 20.

Citing ongoing upward developments on the international market for crude oil, the price for diesel fuel was also increased from the former price of NAf. 1.409 per litre to the new price of NAf.1.467 per litre, a public announcement on Friday by the TEATT minister read.

This is the fourth consecutive time the prices for gasoline and diesel fuel were increased. The prices at the pumps also went up on December 5 and December 24, 2020, and lastly on January 23, 2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/increasing-trend-in-fuel-prices-continues