IND organises training in document controls | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants from the first cluster who have successfully completed their training. Other participants will complete their training at the end of this week.

CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS–The Immigration and Naturalization Department (IND) in the Caribbean Netherlands is organising a training course Document Control 1 DOC1 this week for its employees and partners in immigration.

In this basic course, participants learn how to check documents for authenticity. Amongst other things, printing techniques, the manufacturing process and legal aspects will be discussed. Attention will also be paid to various types of documents, such as passports, visas, birth and marriage certificates, with a special focus on documents from within the region.

The training will be provided in two clusters for IND-CN, Department of Social Affairs and Employment SZW, the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, and Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN. The training is given by IND immigration liaison officer in Panama Roosmarijn Sluiseman.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ind-organises-training-in-document-controls