Independent MP Kevin Maingrette withdraws support from Great Eight | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Kevin Maingrette, who declared his support to the seven-member National Alliance/United People party opposition on Monday, resulting in a landslide in Parliament resulting in a new coalition of eight, changed his mind. On Saturday, Maingrette informed Governor Ajamu Baly in writing that he is no longer part of the “Great Eight”.

“This letter serves to inform the Honorable Governor that I, Member of Parliament Kevin Maingrette, retract my support from the coalition agreement signed on May 20, 2024, and declare my support to the current administration led by Dr. Luc Mercelina,” Maingrette stated in his letter dated May 25.

According to Maingrette, the developments that transpired since Monday, May 20, are contrary to the basis upon which he had decided to withdraw his support from the current administration and to support a coalition with NA and UP.

“While the NA and UP made every possible effort to convince me to join them, their actions, since the government lost majority support in Parliament, have made it evident that these parties’ intentions are not genuine, and are purely intended to destabilize the country rather than to act in its best interest, solely for them to resume control of the Government of St. Maarten,” Maingrette informed the governor, further stating that he regrets his actions and has chosen to support the former coalition of Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation, Opportunity, Wealth (NOW) as an independent MP, as he is no longer a member of NOW.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/independent-mp-kevin-maingrette-withdraws-support-from-great-eight