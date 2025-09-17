Independent vacation rentals possibly outpace hotels as major economic driver | THE DAILY HERALD

A graphic outlining the stats that were used to highlight the gains of independent vacation rentals.

PHILIPSBURG–Independent vacation rentals (IVRs) have possibly outpaced hotels as the dominant force in St. Maarten’s lodging sector, generating an estimated US $319 million in annual revenue in 2024. While the fragmented nature of the market makes precise comparisons challenging, the numbers suggest that short-term rentals may now be contributing more to the island’s economy than traditional hotels, timeshares and guest-houses.

Fresh analysis of the market, conducted by St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) in partnership with data firm Lighthouse, shows that the island now has more than 5,100 active vacation rental units listed on platforms such as Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com. This figure rivals, and exceeds, the 3,568 hotel, timeshare, and guest-house rooms reported on the Dutch side alone.

The study also highlights important differences between the two sides of the island. Of the XCG 575 million ($319 million) total annual revenue, about 37% (XCG 210 million/$117 million) was generated on the Dutch side, while the French side accounted for the remaining 63% (XCG 364 million/$202 million). Visitors on the French side not only stayed more frequently but also paid higher nightly rates, averaging $488 per night compared to $389 on the Dutch side.

With higher rates the French side achieves a 40% occupancy rate, compared to 35% on the Dutch side. The Dutch side attracted roughly 85,000 occupants in 2024, while the French side welcomed close to 118,000 guests through short-term rentals. In total, independent rentals generated more than 156,000 room nights per month, hosting around 202,000 annual occupants.

SHTA noted that analysing this sector remains complex, as many hotels also list rooms on platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com. Lighthouse’s methodology excluded hotels to focus strictly on independent vacation rentals, while the St. Maarten Bureau of Statistics contributed estimates of total occupants based on an average travel group of two people.

The findings underline how rapidly the tourism economy is shifting. Once anchored by hotels and timeshares, St. Maarten’s lodging market is being reshaped by independent operators. With revenues and occupancy that rival and possibly surpass hotels, vacation rentals now sit at the heart of the island’s tourism economy and may signal a new balance of power in a sector long dominated by traditional accommodations.

This growth follows an earlier analysis conducted in mid-2023, when SHTA reported that country St. Maarten already hosted 1,301 short-term rental units, consisting of 3,357 rooms. At the time, this nearly matched the 3,368 hotel units with 4,262 rooms, underscoring that the shift toward independent vacation rentals has been building steadily over the past several years.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/independent-vacation-rentals-possibly-outpace-hotels-as-major-economic-driver