Indian Merchants Assoc. marks 50 years with new leadership | THE DAILY HERALD

IMA’s 2025 executive board and board members, from left: Sapan Jandial (board member), Deepu Budhrani (Treasurer), Siddarth “Cookie” Bijlani (Vice President), Sunil “Sunny” Khatnani (President), Nikhil Kukreja (Secretary), Vishal Chugani, Suraj Jagwani and Rakesh Jethani. Not in picture, Hanisha Alwani (first female board member).





PHILIPSBURG–In what it referred to as a momentous year marking its fiftieth anniversary, the Indian Merchants Association (IMA) has elected a new board, ushering in what it described as a fresh chapter for the organisation that has long been a cornerstone of support for local businesses and the community at large.

IMA said in a press release that after a decade without elections, the recent vote has brought forth Sunil “Sunny” Khatnani as the incoming President, succeeding Damu Rawtani.

Khatnani, who previously served as a board member and Secretary, expressed his gratitude towards Rawtani and the outgoing board for their hard work and dedication over the years. “We owe a great deal to the leadership of Mr. Rawtani, who has been instrumental in guiding the IMA through our challenges,” Khatnani stated during his inaugural address.

According to an IMA press release issued on Thursday, for half a century, the IMA has played a vital role in not only supporting businesses, but also uplifting the community and island. “Throughout its history, the association has hosted numerous events promoting cultural understanding and community service, and it has proven invaluable during times of crisis, including its efforts during Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic,” it was stated in the release.

Looking ahead, President Khatnani and the newly elected board have committed to focusing on several key issues facing St. Maarten. Among their priorities are enhancing the security and beautification of Philipsburg and furthering the integration of the diverse cultures within the St. Maarten community. “We will strive to foster unity and progress, ensuring that our island remains a vibrant and welcoming place for all,” Khatnani promised.

“With fresh leadership at the helm, the Indian Merchants Association stands poised to continue its legacy of service and support for the next generation, ensuring that the community thrives in the years to come,” it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/indian-merchants-assoc-marks-50-years-with-new-leadership