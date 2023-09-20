Infant dies at Statia daycare | THE DAILY HERALD

The outside of the daycare centre.





ST. EUSTATIUS–An infant was found dead at a daycare centre in the Lynch area of St. Eustatius on Tuesday. The child’s body has been flown to St. Maarten for an autopsy.

Members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN and the Queen Beatrix Medical Center Ambulance Department were seen rushing to the daycare centre on Tuesday. They had been called because an infant was not showing any signs of life. The baby was later declared dead.

Authorities have not disclosed how long the baby had been dead before the daycare centre’s staff noticed. The investigation is ongoing, said KPCN.

Afterwards, the daycare centre closed and parents of the other children were told to come and pick them up. The scene at the daycare centre was highly charged, as children, staff and onlookers were overcome with emotion.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/infant-dies-at-statia-daycare