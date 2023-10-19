Inflation in BES down | THE DAILY HERALD

Inflation decreased on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in Q3 2023 according to a recent report by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

THE HAGUE–Compared to the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023), inflation has decreased on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in Q3 2023. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands CBS on the basis of the Caribbean Netherlands’ consumer price index.

In Q3 2023, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 1.9% more expensive than one year previously. Inflation stood at 4.6% in the previous quarter. On St. Eustatius, prices decreased by 1.1% year on year in Q3, while they increased by 3.3% in Q2. On Saba, inflation amounted to 2.8% in Q3, down from 5.2% in the previous quarter.

Consumer price index (CPI) in the Caribbean Netherlands as measured by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Relative to Q2 2023, prices on Bonaire rose by 1.0% in Q3. Transport was the main cause for this rise; airline ticket prices went up by 15.0% relative to the previous quarter. In addition, prices of clothing and footwear increased by 2.8%. Food prices rose by 1.0% in Q3 relative to the previous quarter. The rise in the third quarter was slowed down by the cost of energy, which fell by 14.2% relative to the previous quarter due to a reduction in the variable energy tariff as of 1 July.

Consumer prices on St. Eustatius fell by 1.6% in Q3 2023 relative to the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly caused by lower energy prices. Just as on Bonaire, the variable energy tariff was lowered here as of 1 July. Transport became cheaper as well, with airline ticket prices falling by 3.9%. Petrol was 7.6% cheaper, while the price of diesel dropped by 20.0% relative to the previous quarter. The price development of clothing and footwear had an upward effect; these products increased in price by 9.4%.

In Q3 2023, consumers on Saba paid on average 0.8% more for goods and services than in the previous quarter. Prices of clothing and footwear rose by 6.5% and airline ticket prices by 7.3%. Home maintenance products fell in price by 6.0% on the previous quarter. Furthermore, the price of electricity was down by 8.0%, also due to a reduction in the variable tariff.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inflation-in-bes-down