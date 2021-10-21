Inflation rates go up again in Caribbean Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

CBS graphic

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Consumer goods and services in Bonaire were 4.3 per cent more expensive in the third quarter of 2021 than in 2020. Inflation in Bonaire stood at 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year. In St Eustatius, prices rose by 2.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter. Prices declined by 1.2 per cent between April and June 2021. Inflation in Saba rose from one per cent to 3.2 per cent between July and September 2021.

The Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS) reported this on the basis of the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

Consumer prices in Statia rose by 2.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021. There was still a 1.2 per cent price decline in the second quarter of the year. The rising inflation rate between July and September is mainly due to the increase in electricity prices by more than 28 per cent.

The childcare subsidy had a dampening effect on inflation. Childcare was more than 32 per cent cheaper than in 2020.

Compared to the previous quarter, consumers paid 1.6 per cent more for goods and services. Electricity prices increased by 16.2 per cent. Gasoline increased more than three per cent in price. Both fresh fruit and vegetables were more expensive than in April to June, by 10 and by more than two per cent, respectively. Childcare was more than 26 per cent cheaper than in the second quarter of this year.

Saba consumers paid 3.2 per cent more for goods and services between July and September 2021 compared to 2020. The inflation rate was one per cent over the April to June 2021 period. The rising inflation rate in the third quarter of this year was mainly due to the increase in electricity prices by more than 36 per cent.

Consumer prices were up by 1.7 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Housing became 3.2 per cent more expensive due to price increases in electricity and construction materials and gasoline prices went up by 2.6 per cent.

The higher inflation in Bonaire is mainly due to rising cost of housing and transportation. Electricity prices were 20 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2020. Gasoline was more than 19 per cent more expensive than last year.

The childcare subsidy had a dampening effect on inflation. Childcare was 28 per cent cheaper than in 2020.

Prices in Bonaire rose by one per cent in the third quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter. Average food prices remained fairly stable relative to the previous quarter.

Electricity prices increased by 8.8 per cent. Gasoline was 5.7 per cent and diesel fuel more than 11 per cent more expensive. Prices of self-care medicines were up by 6.7 per cent.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inflation-rates-go-up-again-in-caribbean-netherlands