Info desk opened at St. Eustatius airport | THE DAILY HERALD

Visitor Services Officers Julvina Redan and Chanel Schmidt.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Travellers arriving at F.D. Roosevelt Airport will see some new faces after St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) recently re-opened its visitor services desk.

The desk will be staffed by Julvina Redan and Chanel Schmidt, who have joined STDF as Visitor Services Officers. They are tasked to give information to visitors about the island, such as taxis, accommodations, local attractions, historical facts, cultural insights, and island tours and excursions.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Julvina Redan and Chanel Schmidt to our team,” said STDF director Maya Pandt. “As proud daughters of St. Eustatius, their passion for our island and their dedication to providing excellent service will be invaluable in ensuring every visitor feels welcomed and well-informed from the moment they arrive.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/info-desk-opened-at-st-eustatius-airport