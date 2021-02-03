Information campaign for Second Chamber election | THE DAILY HERALD

Campaign banner for the March 17 general election.

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The election for the Dutch Parliament’s Second Chamber will take place on Wednesday, March 17. National Department Caribbean Netherlands RCN started a campaign on February 1 to inform all residents in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba about the election. This campaign focuses on the voting process and the measures that will be taken to make sure everyone can vote as safely as possible in this unusual time.

The Second Chamber consists of 150 members who represent the Dutch population, including the residents of Bonaire, Statia and Saba. The role of the Second Chamber is to control the Dutch government and to make new laws together with the government. Its members decide on issues such as education, health, the environment, the economy and more.

The election for the Second Chamber takes place once every four years. Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands with Dutch nationality who are 18 years or older and are not excluded from the right to vote may go to the polling stations. They will receive a personal voting pass by mail.

Residents of the islands will be informed about the upcoming election by means of newspaper advertisements, posters and radio and TV commercials. Facebook will also be widely used and all general information can be found on the campaign website.

RCN carries out this information campaign on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. The public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are responsible for the organisation of the upcoming general election.

More information is available on website

www.rijksdienstcn.com/secondchamberelection or visit Facebook page Tweede Kamerverkiezing CN2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/information-campaign-for-second-chamber-election