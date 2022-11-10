Information-led traffic and drugs controls, two suspects arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

Police conducting traffic controls on Union Road in Cole Bay.



PHILIPSBURG–A St. Maarten Police Force KPSM team has conducted general controls over the course of the past week related to the end-of-year safety plan carried out by the special team. These controls were intelligence- and information-based.

Cars and scooters were stopped by police on Cole Bay Hill.

Police officers focused on factors related to general and traffic safety. The team conducted a total of 192 vehicle controls last week in which 132 drivers were stopped for having dark windows, 18 scooters were stopped and three were taken into storage for non-compliance with technical requirements.

On the grounds of violations of the narcotics law, police stopped and searched 66 people on suspicion of being in possession of narcotics. A total of 72 grams of drugs were found and confiscated by police.

Two people with outstanding arrest warrants for armed robberies were arrested during these controls. One suspect was wanted in connection with several robberies.

Police will be active in Philipsburg and surrounding areas over the next weeks. Action will be taken to prevent illegal parking on Front Street and to prevent burglaries and robberies.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/information-led-traffic-and-drugs-controls-two-suspects-arrested