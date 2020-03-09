Informed airport | THE DAILY HERALD

Government’s Department of Collective Prevention Services (CPS) organised trainings last week on awareness of, and protection against, the novel coronavirus COVID-19. These were held with personnel of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and workers and volunteers of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

In photo: CPS Head Eva Lista-De Weever (standing with microphone) speaking to airport staff and stakeholders at PJIA’s terminal building on Tuesday, March 3.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/informed-airport