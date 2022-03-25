Infrastructural devt., nature conservation  key to enhancing economic opportunity | THE DAILY HERALD

The Quill on Statia.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius continues to enhance economic opportunity through infrastructural development and nature conservation.

The main projects that will be implemented in 2022 are the construction of the first phase of Airport Boulevard, Oranjebaaiweg phase one, the Airport Run Off Water Control and the strengthening of the coastline along Oranjebaaiweg. In addition, the further improvement of Road Behind the Mountain, the implementation of the Agriculture Vision Plan and the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) are scheduled, it was stated in a press release.

The construction of Airport Boulevard (phase 1) is planned to commence in the second quarter of 2022. More information and the 3D video on the architectural design will follow.

In addition to phase 1 of Airport Boulevard, phase 1 of the reconstruction of Oranjebaaiweg from the Slave Path to the harbour is scheduled for this year. The road construction will provide well-needed infrastructure improvement for the business community as well as commuters in the Lower Town area.

These projects are financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands.

The reconstruction of Road Behind the Mountain will be executed with the finances provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands. This road is prioritised for safety and accessibility purposes.

The current bad condition of the road, the increased amount of traffic, its economic value and the fact that it is the only road that connects the western side of the island with the rest of the community are reasons why Behind the Mountain was selected as top priority. The road is in a deplorable condition and can be considered one of the worst road surfaces on the entire island. Behind the Mountain is very narrow in certain areas and the historical walls are in most areas partially or totally collapsed.

Currently, with Golden Rock Resort and the expansion of other commercial activities on that side of the island, the public entity foresees a viable opportunity to further stimulate the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry.

The public entity will also start with the implementation of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) in a joint effort with three ministries in the Netherlands: the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality; the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management; and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. The aim of NEPP is coral restoration, combating erosion and deforestation, removing stray animals and agriculture development.

Projects such as the roaming animals project, the management and treatment of wastewater and projects related to nature development will be continued.

With regard to agricultural development, the public entity will focus on implementation of the agriculture vision plan with the introduction of modern, efficient agriculture techniques.

Regulating water run-off will also be one of the focus areas this year. One of the projects in this regard is the airport run-off and the erosion project with the main purpose to better guide and infiltrate the rainwater coming from surrounding areas. It is expected to start in April this year. The public entity and the Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (“Rijkswaterstaat”) are working in a joint effort on this project.

The infrastructure projects and the nature projects are all geared at improving the economic standards of the island by creating more economic opportunities. The overlapping projects in the mentioned sectors are geared to improve the economic ambience. A special focus will be placed on supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and business support organisations.

The Directorate of ENI actively supports the public entity in creating preconditions for realising a balanced and sustainable economy. In conducting the work, the interests of people, biodiversity and businesses are carefully considered. The vision of the public entity is to create economic opportunities through infrastructure development and nature conservation.

