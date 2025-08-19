Inger Van Den Zanden wins Breastfeeding photo contest | THE DAILY HERALD

The overall winner.

PHILIPSBURG–Inger Van Den Zanden and her partner took the top prize in the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) annual breastfeeding photo competition.

Laura Vialenc-Joseph won second place and Iriesmyra Euson placed third. The winners were announced at the conclusion of World Breastfeeding Week 2025 (WBW 2025), a week-long series of events held from August 1 to 9 to promote maternal and child health under the theme “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

WBW 2025 began with an Opening Ceremony on August 1, hosted by the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), officially launching the week’s activities. The following day, mothers came together for the Mother’s Walk on the Philipsburg Boardwalk, creating a vibrant display of solidarity and raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

On August 5 and 6, educational sessions took place at Dr. Friday’s Clinic Women’s Health Services and SMMC, providing new and expectant mothers with crucial information and support related to breastfeeding health.

The week continued with a creative event on August 7, where 15 mothers attended a Sip & Paint evening hosted at the SMMC classroom. The event offered a space for art, storytelling, connection, and shared experiences among participants.

On August 8, a Story Time activity was held at the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Library. Eight children, accompanied by their parents, enjoyed animated readings by Malakia Spencer and Marilyn Powell, highlighting the importance of literacy alongside maternal health awareness.

The week culminated on August 9 with the Mom’s Health Fair, featuring over 25 vendors and service providers. Attendees were able to explore a wide range of topics, including prenatal and postnatal care, childcare, and self-care resources for parents.

Several notable stakeholders spoke at the fair. Social & Health Insurance (SZV) provided information about registration procedures during pregnancy and subsequent processes. Orlando-Simon J. Gesner, a student midwife with Stichting Building Bridges Saving Lives, discussed post-partum depression, preparation, and when to seek help. Tadzio Bervoets shared his personal journey as a father and emphasized the importance of active paternal involvement in child-rearing.

This year’s World Breastfeeding Week highlighted the ongoing commitment of CPS, WYCCF, and SMMC to promoting breastfeeding, maternal wellness, and family support across Sint Maarten. The organizations continue to work toward creating sustainable support systems for mothers and children on the island.

For more information, the community is encouraged to visit the social media pages of Collective Prevention Services, the Government of Sint Maarten, White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, and the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inger-van-den-zanden-wins-breastfeeding-photo-contest