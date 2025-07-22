Injured hiker rescued off Saba hillside trail | THE DAILY HERALD

The injured hiker being helped down Parish Hill by emergency workers.

SABA–A hiker had to helped down from Saba's Parish Hill trail on Sunday morning after sustaining an injury.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said its central control room received a report of a hiker in need of medical attention around 9:20am.

Emergency workers including KPCN officers, firefighters and nurses helped to bring the hiker down from the hill and provided first aid to her.

An ambulance later took her to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

