Inmates’ injunction in court on March 20 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The injunction filed by 37 inmates in Pointe Blanche Prison for their transfer to a safe penitentiary in the Netherlands or Bonaire will be heard in the Court of First Instance on Friday, March 20, at 2:00pm.

The inmates filed their case against the Minister of Justice and Country St. Maarten because they are of the opinion that government cannot guarantee their safety in Pointe Blanche prison. Also, they consider the living conditions in prison inhumane.

Due to security reasons not all 37 inmates will be able to attend the court hearing, the Joint Court of Justice said in a statement.

Five detainees will be representing their fellow litigants in the courtroom. The other petitioners will be taking part in the injunction by videoconferencing from Pointe Blanche prison.

Members of the general public who want to attend the hearing are requested to report themselves at the courthouse by 1:45pm at the latest, the Joint Court said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inmates-injunction-in-court-on-march-20